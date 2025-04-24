IBEX Limited to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

IBEX Limited will report Q3 2025 financial results on May 8, hosting a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

IBEX Limited (Nasdaq: IBEX), a prominent global provider of business process outsourcing and customer engagement technology solutions, announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. Following the announcement, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, recent developments, and the company's business outlook. IBEX offers a range of innovative services, operates approximately 31 global delivery centers, and employs over 31,000 staff to enhance customer experiences across various industries, managing nearly 175 million customer interactions annually. For further details, the company encourages visiting its website or connecting via LinkedIn.

Potential Positives

IBEX Limited will report its third quarter 2025 financial results, indicating continued transparency and communication with investors.

The company is set to host a conference call and webcast, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with management regarding financial performance and business outlook.

IBEX's operations include approximately 31 facilities globally, showcasing its expansive approach and capability in delivering business process outsourcing services.

The mention of managing nearly 175 million critical customer interactions reflects significant operational scale and suggests a strong market presence in customer engagement solutions.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may raise concerns about the company's transparency, as no prior financial guidance has been provided.

The timing of the results announcement after market close could indicate potential volatility in the stock price.

Dependence on global operations may raise risks related to geopolitical issues or economic instability in regions where ibex operates.

FAQ

When will IBEX report its third quarter 2025 financial results?

IBEX will report its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on May 8, 2025.

What time is the IBEX conference call scheduled?

The IBEX conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the IBEX webcast?

You can access the IBEX webcast at https://investors.ibex.co/.

What services does IBEX provide to its clients?

IBEX provides business process outsourcing, digital marketing, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions.

How many employees does IBEX have?

IBEX employs over 31,000 employees globally to support its operations.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will report third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.









IBEX Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Thursday, May 8, 2025









4:30 p.m. ET









Register Here for Dial-In and PIN











https://investors.ibex.co/

























ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.





ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered





ibex Wave iX





solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at





ibex.co





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.







Michael Darwal





ibex





Michael.Darwal@ibex.co







Dan Burris





ibex





Daniel.Burris@ibex.co



