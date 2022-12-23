IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $25.59, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBEX Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, IBEX Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $144.94 million, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $551.81 million, which would represent changes of +11.36% and +11.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IBEX Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, IBEX Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBEX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

