IBEX Limited (IBEX) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.85, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.42% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBEX Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IBEX Limited to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.18 million, up 14.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IBEX Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

