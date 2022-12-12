IBEX Limited (IBEX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, IBEX Limited (IBEX) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IBEX surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of IBEX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that IBEX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider IBEX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on IBEX for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.