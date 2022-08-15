IBEX Limited (IBEX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $18.35, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.5% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBEX Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IBEX Limited to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.18 million, up 14.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IBEX Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.33, so we one might conclude that IBEX Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

