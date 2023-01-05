IBEX Limited (IBEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed the most recent trading day at $25.16, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IBEX Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IBEX Limited to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $144.94 million, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $551.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.36% and +11.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IBEX Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBEX Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.