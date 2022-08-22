IBEX Limited (IBEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $16.45, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.61% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 7.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBEX Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 32.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.18 million, up 14.05% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IBEX Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBEX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



IBEX Limited (IBEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.