IBEX Limited (IBEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.66% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 15.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

IBEX Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IBEX Limited to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.18 million, up 14.05% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IBEX Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

