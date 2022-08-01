IBEX Limited (IBEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed at $18.38, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.74% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 11.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

IBEX Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 32.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.18 million, up 14.05% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note IBEX Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.81, which means IBEX Limited is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

