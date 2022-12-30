IBEX Limited (IBEX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

IBEX Limited (IBEX) closed the most recent trading day at $24.85, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.51% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

IBEX Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, IBEX Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $144.94 million, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

IBEX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $551.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.36% and +11.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBEX Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBEX Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note IBEX Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.42, so we one might conclude that IBEX Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

IBEX Limited (IBEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

