IBEX Limited Executives to Present at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

IBEX Limited executives will participate in Baird’s conference, discussing the company and engaging in investor meetings.

Quiver AI Summary

IBEX Limited announced that CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will participate in Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on June 3, 2025, where they will host a "Fireside Chat" at 2 p.m. ET and engage in one-on-one investor meetings. The company is recognized for providing business process outsourcing and AI-driven customer engagement solutions to help businesses enhance customer acquisition and retention. With approximately 30 operational facilities worldwide and over 31,000 employees, IBEX manages nearly 175 million customer interactions annually, generating more than $2.2 billion in lifetime customer revenue. For further information, visit ibex.co or connect on LinkedIn.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald in a prominent industry conference, highlighting the company's commitment to investor engagement.

Opportunity for the company to showcase its innovative business process outsourcing and AI-powered solutions in a high-profile setting.

Potential to strengthen investor relationships and attract new investors through one-on-one meetings and direct engagement at the conference.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the Baird 2025 Global Consumer Conference?

The conference is scheduled for June 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.

Who will represent IBEX at the conference?

CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will represent IBEX at the event.

What will the IBEX executives discuss during the fireside chat?

They will discuss the company and answer questions from participants.

How can I learn more about IBEX's services?

You can visit IBEX's website at ibex.co for more information.

Who should I contact for investor relations at IBEX?

You can contact Michael Darwal, EVP of Investor Relations, at michael.darwal@ibex.co.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IBEX Limited



(NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will participate in Baird’s



2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference



in New York City.





Dechant and Greenwald will host a “Fireside Chat” on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET to speak about the company and answer questions. They will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.







About ibex







ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.





ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered





ibex Wave iX





solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at





ibex.co





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





.







IR Contact:



Michael Darwal, EVP, Investor Relations, ibex,



michael.darwal@ibex.co









Media Contact:



Dan Burris, VP, Marketing and Communications, ibex,



daniel.burris@ibex.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.