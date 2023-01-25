Ibex Investors LLC Increases Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Fintel reports that Ibex Investors LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 4, 2022 they reported 1.14MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.95% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ituran Location and Control is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from its latest reported closing price of $22.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ituran Location and Control is $328MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual EPS is $2.28, an increase of 25.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US). This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) is 0.3679%, an increase of 0.9005%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 15,370,552 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 3,152,144 shares representing 15.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201,896 shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 1,790,227 shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797,339 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 40.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,170,800 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225,900 shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 8.77% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 918,666 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946,590 shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. holds 415,624 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418,119 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 46.80% over the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Declares $0.14 Dividend

Ituran Location and Control said on November 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 20, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the most recent share price of $22.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.51%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is an Israeli company that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and markets GPS wireless communications products. Ituran is traded on NASDAQ and is included in the TA-100 Index.

