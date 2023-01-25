Ibex Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

Fintel reports that Ibex Investors LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD). This represents 0.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 24, 2022 they reported 4.71MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.54% Upside

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riskified is $6.70. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.47.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified is $313MM, an increase of 24.17%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified Ltd.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Riskified Ltd. is 0.3452%, a decrease of 6.3591%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 44,372,336 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 8,209,104 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,571,118 shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 38.20% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic Llc holds 5,324,998 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronado Partners, LLC holds 4,997,202 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297,469 shares, representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC holds 3,442,221 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVR Research LP holds 2,700,000 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635,800 shares, representing an increase of 39.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 47.18% over the last quarter.

Riskified Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.

