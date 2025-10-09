Ibex Appoints Michael Ringman As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - ibex Ltd. (IBEX) announced Thursday the appointment of Michael Ringman as Chief Technology Officer. Ringman brings to ibex more than 25 years of technology leadership experience with both TTEC and Telus Digital.

As CTO, Ringman will lead ibex's technology strategy of building and deploying best-in-class AI solutions for its clients. He will also be responsible for global infrastructure and IT security.

Ringman will be a key leader in furthering ibex's leadership position in building differentiated AI-centric technology.

Prior to ibex, Ringman had a more than 13 year career at TELUS International, where he successfully restructured regional IT organizations into a unified shared services model.

He also spent nearly 12 years in multiple leadership positions at TeleTech Holdings Inc., including Vice President of Global Technology Infrastructure, where he managed a $40 million budget and led a team of over 80 technology professionals.

