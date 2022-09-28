IBEW union ratifies freight rail labor agreement

By David Shepardson

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union representing nearly 4,000 rail workers said on Wednesday its members voted to ratify a freight rail labor agreement, the third union to approve a last-minute deal that averted a rail shutdown.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden's administration helped secure a tentative deal between railroads and unions representing about 130,000 workers that averted a strike.

Tentative agreements with nine other labor unions remain subject to ratification. The labor deal includes 24% wage hikes through 2024, including an immediate 14.1% wage hike, adjustments to healthcare premiums, and limited changes to work rules.

A strike could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, shutting down factories, commuter trains and snarling commerce. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who helped broker the final deal, told Reuters earlier this month the agreement was a good deal for both workers and railroads.

