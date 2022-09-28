IBEW union ratifies freight rail labor agreement

US Markets

David Shepardson Reuters
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union representing nearly 4,000 rail workers said on Wednesday its members voted to ratify a freight rail labor agreement, the third union to approve a last-minute deal that averted a rail shutdown.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden's administration helped secure a tentative deal between railroads and unions representing about 130,000 workers that averted a strike.

Tentative agreements with nine other labor unions remain subject to ratification. The labor deal includes 24% wage hikes through 2024, including an immediate 14.1% wage hike, adjustments to healthcare premiums, and limited changes to work rules.

A strike could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day, shutting down factories, commuter trains and snarling commerce. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who helped broker the final deal, told Reuters earlier this month the agreement was a good deal for both workers and railroads.

