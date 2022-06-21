IBEW-Led Strike Leaves Zero Effect on Canadian National (CNI)

Management at Canadian National CNI confirmed that operations at the railroad operator are continuing as usual. Incidentally, CNI’s signal and communication workers are on strike following failed negotiations on issues primarily related to wages and other benefits.

We note that 750 signal and communications employees of Canadian National are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). On Jun 15, the union gave a 72-hour strike notice to CNI.

Per a Reuters report, IBEW turned down CNI leadership’s 10% wage-hike proposal for the striking employees. The increment was requested for three years.

Despite the strike materializing, the movement of products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured remains normal per CNI. Canadian National fellback on its operational contingency plan to safely conduct its operations during the current emergency. However, CNI requested the workers’ union to cease its work stoppage. CNI offered to resolve the points of difference through binding arbitration.

Headwinds like supply-chain disruptions, network fluidity challenges and rising fuel costs are already hampering Canadian National’s performance. Due to these challenges, CNI’s shares have declined 12% year to date.



Even though the current walkout was yet to hamper operations at Canadian National, the same cannot be ruled out if the deadlock persists for long. In such a scenario, CNI’s share price might further depreciate. To avoid such an eventuality, it is desirable that the current strike at CNI ends soon. Watch this space for further updates on the issue.

