IBERIABANK's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: IBKCP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its semi-annual dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $24.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IBKCP was trading at a 10.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for IBKCP, showing historical dividend payments on IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Monday trading, IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: IBKCP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IBKC) are up about 0.2%.

