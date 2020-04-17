Markets
IBERIABANK's Preferred Stock, Series B Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: IBKCP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its semi-annual dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $21.68 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IBKCP was trading at a 6.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.39% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKCP shares, versus IBKC:

Below is a dividend history chart for IBKCP, showing historical dividend payments on IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Friday trading, IBERIABANK Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: IBKCP) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IBKC) are up about 11.9%.

