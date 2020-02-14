IBERIABANK (IBKC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of IBERIABANK Corp (Symbol: IBKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.53, changing hands as low as $73.25 per share. IBERIABANK Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.55 per share, with $81.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.34.

