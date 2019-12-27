IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.25, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKC was $75.25, representing a -8.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.86 and a 21.81% increase over the 52 week low of $61.78.

IBKC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.75. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.43%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

