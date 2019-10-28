IBERIABANK Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IBKC

In trading on Monday, shares of IBERIABANK Corp (Symbol: IBKC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.80, changing hands as high as $75.13 per share. IBERIABANK Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.82 per share, with $81.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.