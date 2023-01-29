Commodities

Iberia solves IT problem that delayed dozens of flights

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

January 29, 2023 — 04:17 am EST

Written by Graham Keeley for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish flag carrier Iberia said on Sunday it had solved an IT problem in the airline's booking and boarding system that disrupted dozens of domestic and international flights on Saturday.

Five flights were cancelled and scores more were delayed, a according to a spokeswoman for Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAG.L.

"Our systems are back to connectivity. Online billing and check-in are back to normal. We apologise to all customers for the inconvenience caused and we appreciate your understanding," Iberia tweeted on Sunday.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((graham.keeley@thomsonreuters.com;))

