Commodities
AIR

Iberia reschedules new Airbus deliveries, to withdraw 14 A340s

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Iberia has rescheduled deliveries of Airbus A350 and A320neo aircraft, and plans to withdraw 14 older Airbus A340 jets from its fleet, as the coronavirus crisis curbs air travel.

Adds comments from a company spokeswoman

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Iberia has rescheduled deliveries of Airbus AIR.PA A350 and A320neo aircraft, and plans to withdraw 14 older Airbus A340 jets from its fleet, as the coronavirus crisis curbs air travel.

The airline had planned to get rid of the 14 A340 jets over several years but will now do it by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming a report from local newspaper Cinco Dias.

She declined to elaborate on the new schedule for the aircraft deliveries.

The Madrid-based carrier, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAG.L, will adapt its fleet to suit demand through leasing contracts, the newspaper said, citing internal company information.

Iberia CEO Luis Gallego said this week that he expected the fleet to remain smaller for the next five years.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jesús Aguado and Pravin Char)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular