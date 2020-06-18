Iberia reschedules new Airbus deliveries, to withdraw 14 A340s

Adds comments from a company spokeswoman

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Iberia has rescheduled deliveries of Airbus AIR.PA A350 and A320neo aircraft, and plans to withdraw 14 older Airbus A340 jets from its fleet, as the coronavirus crisis curbs air travel.

The airline had planned to get rid of the 14 A340 jets over several years but will now do it by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming a report from local newspaper Cinco Dias.

She declined to elaborate on the new schedule for the aircraft deliveries.

The Madrid-based carrier, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAG.L, will adapt its fleet to suit demand through leasing contracts, the newspaper said, citing internal company information.

Iberia CEO Luis Gallego said this week that he expected the fleet to remain smaller for the next five years.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jesús Aguado and Pravin Char)

