Iberdrola's Neoenergia wins largest batch of Brazil transmission projects in auction

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Neoenergia SA NEOE3.SA, controlled by Spain's Iberdrola SA IBE.MC, made the winning bid for the largest transmission project auctioned by the South American country on Thursday, beating players such as EDP and Engie.

Neoenergia's bid for the batch 2 of Brazil's power transmission auction implied an annual regulated revenue of 360 million reais ($68.62 million), a 50.3% discount over the maximum figure set by power regulator Aneel.

The batch comprised a total 1,707 km of transmission lines in the southeastern states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, and is expected to require an investment of 4.94 billion reais.

Neoenergia rivals for the batch included EDP Energias do Brasil SA ENBR3.SA and consortia formed by Equatorial EQTL3.SA and Mercury, CTEEP TRPL4.SA and Taesa TAEE11.SA, and Engie Brasil EGIE3.SA and Copel CPLE6.SA.

Brazilian authorities are set to auction (CAPEX) 13 transmission blocks on Thursday, with capital expenditure seen reaching 15.3 billion reais.

A consortium of Cymi Brasil and Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO won the first batch auctioned in the day, comprising 1,269 km lines in Minas Gerais, which is set to require 3.68 billion reais in investments.

ISA CTEEP, controlled by Colombia's Interconnection Electric SA ISA.CN, got the third batch with CAPEX estimated at 3.65 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2460 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by David Evans)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

