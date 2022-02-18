US Markets

Iberdrola's Neoenergia to sell stake in Brazil's 2nd largest hydro plant

Leticia Fucuchima Reuters
Brazilian power company Neoenergia SA has put up for sale its 10% stake in Norte Energia, which runs the hydroelectric power plant of Belo Monte in the Amazon region, it said late on Thursday.

Belo Monte is Brazil's second largest hydro power plant, with a capacity of more than 11,000 megawatts (MW). Neoenergia said in a securities filing that divesting its minority stake in Norte Energia was "in line with the company's strategy."

Neoenergia, which is controlled by Spain's Iberdrola SA IBE.MC, posted a 482 million reais ($93.77 million) impairment related to the move in its fourth quarter results.

Besides Neoenergia's 10% stake, Norte Energia also has Cemig CMIG4.SA, Eletrobras ELET6.SA, J.Malucelli Energia, Alianca Energia, Sinobras, Petros and Funcef as shareholders.

($1 = 5.1403 reais)

