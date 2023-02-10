Iberdrola Updates Holdings in Wallbox N.V - (WBX)

Fintel reports that Iberdrola has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.07MM shares of Wallbox N.V - Class A (WBX). This represents 9.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 16.70MM shares and 10.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.36% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wallbox N.V - is $13.40. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 154.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.27.

The projected annual revenue for Wallbox N.V - is $346MM, an increase of 208.84%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallbox N.V -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBX is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.14% to 12,239K shares. The put/call ratio of WBX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,826K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares, representing an increase of 36.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 52.11% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 3,608K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares, representing an increase of 37.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 53.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,649K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 90.74% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,586K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 1.80% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 881K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBX by 59.09% over the last quarter.

Wallbox N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

