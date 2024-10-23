News & Insights

Iberdrola Unveils 2024 Flexible Dividend Options

October 23, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Iberdrola (ES:IBE) has released an update.

Iberdrola has announced the second edition of its ‘Flexible Remuneration’ dividend system for 2024, allowing shareholders to choose between receiving new shares, selling their allocation rights, or opting for a cash dividend. The interim dividend is estimated at a minimum of 0.230 euros per share, with options to combine different remuneration choices. If certain legal requirements are unmet, Iberdrola guarantees to buy back allocation rights at a fixed price, ensuring shareholders can still receive cash.

