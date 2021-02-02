Iberdrola sparks huge demand with green hybrids

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Spanish energy utility Iberdrola added €2bn to its hybrid capital layer on Tuesday in order to help fund its growing investments in green initiatives and was met with roaring demand for the bonds.

Positive momentum has returned swiftly to credit markets in Europe with renewed appetite for higher-risk assets, following a wobble last week, when hybrid yields and spreads both rose.

“Markets were a little softer last week but look very constructive today and coupon rates are close to historic lows,” said one syndicate banker.

Investors were happy to buy Iberdrola’s €1bn perpetual non-call 6 and €1bn non-call nine-year bonds as orders exceeded €9.5bn. This gave the issuer the power to rein in the yield to 1.45% and 1.825%, completely removing any new issue premium, having started marketing the bonds at 2% area and 2.375% area IPTs.

"Primary is a lot better than people think. The iBoxx is struggling to rally but new issuances are working brilliantly," said a second banker.

The yield on hybrids in secondary has dropped notably in recent days. The average yield on the iBoxx euro non-Financials Subordinated Index is down around 1.68%, having peaked at around 1.82% last week, according to Refinitiv data.

By raising hybrid capital instead of senior bonds, the borrower company is able to continue investing large amounts in environmental projects without putting unnecessary pressure on its credit rating.

“We have chosen to issue hybrid because it optimises our capital structure. It allows us to maintain our investment pace without harming our [rating] agency financial ratios,” said a funding official at Iberdrola.

“In addition, we are only partially using our hybrid potential, which we had well below our limits and comparable peers.”

Before the new issues, Iberdrola's total outstanding hybrid capital was €5.5bn.

Funding the transition

In November 2020 Iberdrola announced a €75bn investment plan aimed at energy transition.

Through the issue of green bonds the Spanish energy utility funds a range of projects that include smart grids, the development of renewable energy generation and initiatives that improve energy efficiency.

Iberdrola’s renewable capacity is set to increase by around 4,100 GW, or 2.4x, up to 2030, according to the company’s ‘Strategic Pillars’ that were published last year. This will mostly be driven by solar and wind power generation.

“Companies from these sectors, whether it is energy utilities or even oil and gas, are going to have a lot of capital expenditure as result of the energy transition and this is going to require funding. Hybrids are the obvious choice in this scenario,” said a third banker.

Only last week EDP, the Portuguese energy company, issued a €750m 1.875% 60.5NC5.5 hybrid. Setting the final yield at 1.95% the borrower paid no premium.

Iberdrola's hybrids are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, with the company’s senior bonds carrying Baa1/BBB+/A- ratings, and will awarded 50% equity credit. BBVA, Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, NatWest Markets and Santander were active bookrunners.

