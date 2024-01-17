Iberdrola sells stake in renewable projects to Norway's sovereign fund for $333 mln

By Inti Landauro

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Iberdrola IBE.MC agreed on Wednesday to sell a 49% stake in renewable power generation projects in Spain and Portugal to Norwegian sovereign fund for 307 million euros ($333.40 million).

The portfolio of projects comprises two solar plants and two onshore wind farms and will have a total installed capacity of 674 megawatts, the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 350,000 Spanish households, Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest sovereign fund, said.

The projects are expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026, it added.

Additionally, the Spanish utility and the Norwegian sovereign fund are in final talks for another deal over photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 643.5 MW, Iberdrola said.

Both companies last year signed a similar agreement last year for a larger portfolio with a total capacity of 1.3 gigawatts for 600 million euros.

Including the deal still in negotiation, Iberdrola and Norges Bank would invest 2 billion euros to develop the projects over the coming three years.

Back then Iberdrola and Norges Bank left open a possibility to extend the deal to other assets in Spain or elsewhere.

The transactions are part of Iberdrola's strategy to raise cash from minority stakes in mature or well-advanced projects to finance the development of new ones.

Power companies from all over the world are investing in Spain's sunny plains and windy hillsides to build the infrastructure to help the country reach the government's ambitious goals in terms of clean energy.

($1 = 0.9208 euros)

