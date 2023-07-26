Iberdrola sells 49% stake in Baltic Eagle wind farm to Abu Dhabi's Masdar

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC has sold a 49% stake in its 476 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in German waters in the Baltic Sea to Abu Dhabi's Masdar for about 375 million euros ($414.5 million), it said on Wednesday.

Iberdrola said that the deal pegged the total value of the so-called Baltic Eagle project, which is set to have 50 wind turbines off Germany's northeastern coast, once the turbines are built and ready to operate, at about 1.6 billion euros. Masdar will contribute proportionally to its stake to develop the project.

The Spanish power giant "will control and manage the asset, providing operation and maintenance services and other corporate services" by retaining a 51% majority stake, it added.

Masdar is a renewable energy company owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

The deal is part of Iberdrola's strategy to sell stakes in its wind developments to raise cash to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan, mostly devoted to renewables and power grids.

Iberdrola has already struck other similar deals with large sovereign wealth funds Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) and Singapore's GIC.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro)

