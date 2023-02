Iberdrola sees 8-10% rise in net profit in 2023, before Spanish windfall tax

Adds quote, detail

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola IBE.MC on Wednesday said it expects its net profit to grow by 8% to 10% this year from 2022, though when factoring the newly created windfall tax in Spain the growth rate would fall to mid-single-digit.

Energy prices in Europe have steadily soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which has hit markets that were still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with additional uncertainty and supply disruptions.

The company posted a net profit of 4.34 billion euros ($4.63 billion) in 2022, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year, which it said was driven by a strong international performance. The results were in line with Iberdrola's guidance issued in February 2022.

Iberdrola's Executive Chairman Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan attributed in a statement last year's "stable growth" to geographical diversification, as the impact of Europe's energy crisis was offset by other markets, mainly the United States and Brazil.

The Spanish company invested a record 10.73 billion euros, 13% more than in 2021, with 90% allocated to networks and renewables.

In July of last year, Spain's ruling left-wing coalition introduced a bill to impose a 1.2% tax on utilities' sales. The Spanish electricity utilities lodged an appeal against the tax before the High Court last week.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

