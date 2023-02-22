US Markets

Iberdrola sees 8-10% rise in net profit in 2023, before Spanish windfall tax

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

February 22, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola IBE.MC on Wednesday said it expects its net profit to grow by 8% to 10% this year from 2022, though when factoring the newly created windfall tax in Spain the growth rate would fall to mid-single-digit.

The company posted a net profit of 4.34 billion euros ($4.63 billion) in 2022, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year, which it said was driven by a strong international performance.

Iberdrola's Executive Chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan attributed in a statement last year's "stable growth" to geographical diversification, as the impact of Europe's energy crisis was offset by other markets, mainly the United States and Brazil.

