Iberdrola seeks to sell a minority stake in German wind farm, Expansion says

Inti Landauro Reuters
MADRID, April 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Iberdrola IBE.MC is seeking buyers for a minority stake in its Wikinger offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea off Germany, the Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified market sources.

Iberdrola is seeking to sell the stake to one or several financial investors in the project and has hired Santander SAN.MC as an adviser, the newspaper said.

Iberdrola tried to sell a stake in the project two years ago, when it valued the Wikinger project at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.71 billion), Expansion said.

Iberdrola declined to comment and a Santander spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

