Iberdrola secures option for majority stakes in Swedish offshore wind projects

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Iberdrola IBE.MC has signed an agreement giving it the option to take a majority stake in up to eight Swedish offshore wind projects, the Spanish utility said on Tuesday.

It previously said it will invest 10 billion euros in 2020 in areas such as renewables.

Financial details of the deal with renewables company Svea Wind Offshore were not revealed.

Iberdrola said the projects, in the Baltic Sea, are at various stages of development and have a combined capacity of 9 gigawatts (GW).

The first of the projects is expected to start generating electricity in 2029, Iberdrola said.

