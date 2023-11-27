Iberdrola S.A. - ADR - Level I (IBDRY) Price Target Increased by 8.42% to 50.87

The average one-year price target for Iberdrola S.A. - ADR - Level I (OTC:IBDRY) has been revised to 50.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.42% from the prior estimate of 46.92 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.22 to a high of 54.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 48.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iberdrola S.A. - ADR - Level I. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBDRY is 0.31%, a decrease of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.54% to 1,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 51.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBDRY by 36.90% over the last quarter.

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 170K shares.

Sit Investment Associates holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBDRY by 2.68% over the last quarter.

