Iberdrola Raises Interim Dividend

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) said its interim dividend for 2021 will amount to 0.17 euros gross per share. Investors who opt for the cash dividend will receive it on February 1. The Group noted that the interim dividend for fiscal 2021 will be completed with the complementary dividend that it plans to pay in July.

Iberdrola said it offers shareholders three options: collect in cash the amount corresponding to the interim dividend; sell their allotment rights on the market or obtain new shares released from the group for free. Iberdrola said shareholders who opt for the option to receive new shares must have 60 free allocation rights to receive a new title from the company.

