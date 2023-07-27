News & Insights

Iberdrola raises 2023 outlook after 21% profit increase

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

July 27, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola IBE.MC raised again its profit outlook for the year on Thursday after a strong performance in Europe and in Britain led to a 21% increase in first-half net profit.

The company now expects to achieve "high-single-digit net profit growth" thanks to a strong performance in the second half of the year "driven by further investments and new capacity in renewables, positive production forecasts and new rate cases in the U.S. and Brazil," it said. The guidance doesn't include additional potential gains from asset sales.

In April, it had raised the guidance to "a mid-to-high single-digit increase".

Net profit for the period rose to 2.52 billion euros ($2.80 billion) from 2.08 billion euros a year earlier.

The company is investing heavily in renewable capacity and network assets. Its 2020-2030 investment plan amount to 150 billion euros. To raise cash for the plan, the company has sold minority stakes in its wind projects, keeping control of the assets.

On Wednesday, it announced the sale of a 49% stake in its 476 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in German waters in the Baltic Sea to Abu Dhabi's Masdar for about 375 million euros.

"This set of results confirms our capacity to execute our plans ahead of estimates, even in the current challenging macroeconomic scenario," Executive Chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan said.

($1 = 0.9013 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona and Inti Landauro)

