Iberdrola Q1 Net Profit Up 26% In LFL Terms; Reaffirms FY Forecasts

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola Group reported first quarter net profit of 2.00 billion euros, down 27.4% from a year ago. EBITDA was 4.64 billion euros, down 20.7%. Excluding the capital gains from the divestment of thermal generation assets in the first quarter of 2024, net profit increased by 26% and EBITDA increased by 12%. Funds from operations, or FFO grew by 11% to 3.50 billion euros.

First quarter revenues were 12.86 billion euros, an increase of 1.5% from previous year.

The company continues to project a double-digit increase in full year net profit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.