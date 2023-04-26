Iberdrola posts 40% jump in Q1 net profit

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain's biggest utility Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose more than 40% year-on-year, beating analysts' expectations.

The renewable energy giant posted a net profit of 1.49 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the quarter, up from 1.06 billion euros booked in the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average expected a quarterly profit of 1.29 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.