News & Insights

Iberdrola posts 40% jump in Q1 net profit

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

April 26, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain's biggest utility Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose more than 40% year-on-year, beating analysts' expectations.

The renewable energy giant posted a net profit of 1.49 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the quarter, up from 1.06 billion euros booked in the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average expected a quarterly profit of 1.29 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by David Latona)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.