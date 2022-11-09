Iberdrola plans to invest 47 bln euros by 2025, ups profit outlook

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC plans to invest 47 billion euros ($47.31 billion) in its renewable energy production, power grids and customer businesses by 2025, Europe's biggest power company said on Wednesday.

Net profit should increase to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros by 2025 from an expected 4-4.2 billion euros in 2022, Iberdrola said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Jones, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jessica.jones@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.