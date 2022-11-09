US Markets

Iberdrola plans to invest 47 bln euros by 2025, ups profit outlook

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

November 09, 2022 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Jessica Jones for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC plans to invest 47 billion euros ($47.31 billion) in its renewable energy production, power grids and customer businesses by 2025, Europe's biggest power company said on Wednesday.

Net profit should increase to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros by 2025 from an expected 4-4.2 billion euros in 2022, Iberdrola said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Jones, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jessica.jones@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter