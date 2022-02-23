US Markets

Iberdrola net profit rises 8% y/y on U.S., Brazil strength

Isla Binnie Reuters
MADRID, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global wind power leader Iberdrola IBE.MC posted an 8% rise in 2021 profit on Wednesday, as growth in the United States and Brazil outweighed the drag exerted by high power prices on returns from power sales to customers in Spain and Britain.

Net profit came in at 3.88 billion euros ($4.40 billion), higher than an average of six analyst estimates provided by the company, which predicted 3.77 billion euros.

