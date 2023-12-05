Iberdrola, Masdar to invest 15 bln euros in offshore wind, green hydrogen

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spain's renewable energy giant Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Tuesday it had teamed up with UAE renewable energy company Masdar to invest 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in offshore wind and green hydrogen in Germany, Britain and the United States.

As part of the agreement, Masdar, which is partly owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign fund Mubadala, will take up to a 49% stake in East Anglia 3, Iberdrola's 1.4 gigawatt wind project located off the eastern British coast.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

