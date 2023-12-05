News & Insights

Iberdrola, Masdar to invest 15 bln euros in offshore wind, green hydrogen

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

December 05, 2023 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Spain's renewable energy giant Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Tuesday it had teamed up with UAE renewable energy company Masdar to invest 15 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in offshore wind and green hydrogen in Germany, Britain and the United States.

As part of the agreement, Masdar, which is partly owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign fund Mubadala, will take up to a 49% stake in East Anglia 3, Iberdrola's 1.4 gigawatt wind project located off the eastern British coast.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

