Iberdrola Issues £500M Green Bonds in UK Market

Iberdrola (ES:IBE) has released an update.

Iberdrola has successfully issued green bonds worth 500 million pounds in the British market, marking a significant step in its sustainable finance initiatives. The bonds, maturing in 2036, offer an attractive annual coupon rate of 5.25% and have been placed by international banks under the company’s Euro Medium Term Notes program. This move underscores Iberdrola’s commitment to environmentally friendly investments and its strategic focus on expanding in international markets.

