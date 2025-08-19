Is Iberdrola (IBDRY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Iberdrola S.A. (IBDRY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Iberdrola S.A. is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Iberdrola S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBDRY's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IBDRY has moved about 37% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 13%. This means that Iberdrola S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

IdaCorp (IDA) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14%.

The consensus estimate for IdaCorp's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Iberdrola S.A. belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, meaning that IBDRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. IdaCorp is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Iberdrola S.A. and IdaCorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

