Markets

Iberdrola H1 Profit Rises On Strong Revenues; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that first-half net profit increased 35.5 percent to 2.08 billion euros from last year's 1.53 billion euros, despite a 26 percent drop in Spain's contribution.

EBITDA increased 18 percent to 6.44 billion euros from last year's 5.44 billion euros, displaying a positive trend in all geographies except Spain.

Revenues grew 30.3 percent to 24.43 billion euros from last year's 18.75 billion euros.

Net production edged up 0.4 percent to 83,255 Gwh from 82,897 GWh a year ago. Installed Capacity went up 6.6 percent to 59,522 MW from 55,859 MW last year.

In Spain, Iberdrola shares were trading at 10.19 euros, up 1.14 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular