Iberdrola H1 Net Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY Adj. Net Profit Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola (IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI) reported that its first half net profit was 4.34 billion euros, up 22% from last year. Net Profit from continuing operations was 3.41 billion euros, down 8.6%. Adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA grew by 7% to 8.05 billion euros. Adjusted net profit, which excludes capital gains from the sale of thermal power plants in Mexico, was 3.57 billion euros, rose by 8%, or up 14% excluding the impact of exchange rates. Revenues were 22.47 billion euros, up 1.7%.

Looking forward, Iberdrola reaffirmed full-year outlook for adjusted net profit growth comfortably above 8%.

Iberdrola shares are trading at 21.02 euros, down 1.41%.

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