Markets

Iberdrola H1 Net Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY Adj. Net Profit Growth Outlook

July 22, 2026 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola (IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI) reported that its first half net profit was 4.34 billion euros, up 22% from last year. Net Profit from continuing operations was 3.41 billion euros, down 8.6%. Adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA grew by 7% to 8.05 billion euros. Adjusted net profit, which excludes capital gains from the sale of thermal power plants in Mexico, was 3.57 billion euros, rose by 8%, or up 14% excluding the impact of exchange rates. Revenues were 22.47 billion euros, up 1.7%.

Looking forward, Iberdrola reaffirmed full-year outlook for adjusted net profit growth comfortably above 8%.

Iberdrola shares are trading at 21.02 euros, down 1.41%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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