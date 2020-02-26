Iberdrola FY19 Profit Rises On Strong Revenues; Lifts Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.(IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2019 net profit increased 13 percent to 3.41 billion euros from last year's 3.01 billion euros.

EBIT grew 8 percent from last year to 5.88 billion euros, and EBITDA increased 8.1 percent to 10.10 billion euros, exceeding the 10 billion euro barrier for the first time.

Net revenue improved 3.9 percent to 36.44 billion euros from prior year's 35.08 billion euros.

Further, the company said its Board will propose to the Shareholders Meeting a complementary remuneration of EUR 0.232/share, bringing total shareholder remuneration to EUR 0.40/share, 14 percent higher than a year earlier.

