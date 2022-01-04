US Markets
AGR

Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 bln PNM Resources deal to 2023

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Iberdrola's U.S. unit Avangrid has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Iberdrola's IBE.MC U.S. unit Avangrid AGR.N has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources PNM.N to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

The deal could be extended three months further if both parties agree, Iberdrola said.

Avangrid and PNM Resources on Monday filed an appeal to the New Mexican Supreme Court against a December decision by the New Mexico's utility regulator NMRC to stop the takeover, Iberdrola said.

The regulator in New Mexico rejected Avangrid's proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources a month ago, saying the deal's risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGR PNM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular