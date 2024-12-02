News & Insights

Iberdrola downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

December 02, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Fernando Garcia downgraded Iberdrola (IBDRY) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of EUR 14. The company now faces a potential problem in U.S. offshore wind which could create some volatility in the share price, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

