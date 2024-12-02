Iberdrola downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Fernando Garcia downgraded Iberdrola (IBDRY) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of EUR 14. The company now faces a potential problem in U.S. offshore wind which could create some volatility in the share price, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IBDRY:
- Clean Energy ETFs Are Likely to Struggle Under Trump
- Iberdrola price target raised to EUR 13.50 from EUR 12.60 at JPMorgan
- IBDRY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.