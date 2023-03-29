Iberdrola buys 1.3 bln euros' worth of wind turbines from Siemens Energy

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - Spanish power utility Iberdrola's IBE.MC British unit ScottishPower said on Wednesday it had signed a 1.3 billion pound ($1.60 billion) order for wind turbines with Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE for an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

"The 95 flagship 14.7 MW (megawatt) turbines will have a combined capacity of 1,400 MW, generating enough green energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3 million homes," Iberdrola said in a statement.

The turbines will be made by Siemens Energy's Spanish unit Siemens Gamesa.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jan Harvey)

